Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

