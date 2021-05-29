R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,850 shares of company stock worth $2,413,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $39,589,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

