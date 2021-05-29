Mizuho Increases South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target to $26.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SJI has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

