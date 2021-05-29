Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $911.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.49. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

