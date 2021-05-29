FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $16.22 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

