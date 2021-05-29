Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NDRBF stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

