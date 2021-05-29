ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $5.56 on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

