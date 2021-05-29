Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. Schroders has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $51.80.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

