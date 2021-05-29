Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RYCEY. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.