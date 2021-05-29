$1.15 EPS Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.22. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $244.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 224.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

