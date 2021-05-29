Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Riot Blockchain’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.30 and a beta of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 187.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 81.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

