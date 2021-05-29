Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.15. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

