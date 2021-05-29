Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$131.00 at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by analysts at CSFB from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.17.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$126.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.97. The firm has a market cap of C$82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$67.57 and a 12 month high of C$127.49.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.4899994 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

