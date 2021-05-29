Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $245.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $211.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of Target stock opened at $226.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.87. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

