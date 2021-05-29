Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRARY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.353 dividend. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

