Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Lowered by Analyst

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.13.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $202.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,721,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.