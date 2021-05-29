Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,414.47

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,414.47 ($18.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,550 ($20.25). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,501 ($19.61), with a volume of 3,240,239 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,528.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.47. The company has a market cap of £39.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51).

Prudential Company Profile (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

