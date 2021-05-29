Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 129,003 shares.

The company has a market cap of $126.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 687.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,080,000 after buying an additional 63,554,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the first quarter worth $66,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

