Banco Macro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,604 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the typical daily volume of 342 call options.
Banco Macro stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banco Macro has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.
Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $343.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
About Banco Macro
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
