Banco Macro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,604 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the typical daily volume of 342 call options.

Banco Macro stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banco Macro has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $343.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 187,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

