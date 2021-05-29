Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,066 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,140% compared to the average daily volume of 86 put options.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $921,267.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,949,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avalara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Avalara stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.21. Avalara has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

