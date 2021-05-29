Okta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 15,211 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 715% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,867 put options.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $222.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.49. Okta has a 1-year low of $173.06 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

