Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $168.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

PDD has been the topic of several other reports. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

PDD opened at $124.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.45. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $61.10 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $152.65.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $13,388,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 84.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 287,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 131,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

