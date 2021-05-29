Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after buying an additional 650,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,299,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 61,465 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.