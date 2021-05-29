Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $158,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

