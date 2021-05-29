Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

MCHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marchex by 416.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

