Brokerages Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.78 Million

Brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to announce $48.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $58.04 million. International Seaways reported sales of $139.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $233.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $259.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $311.16 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $323.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

INSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

INSW opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27.

International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

