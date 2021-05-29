JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $6.04.
About BB Seguridade Participações
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.