JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

