Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 in the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

