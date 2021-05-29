Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

RTOKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

