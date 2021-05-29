Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $109.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $107.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.83.

SHAK opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Shake Shack by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

