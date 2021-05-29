America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for America’s Car-Mart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.24. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $77.60 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

