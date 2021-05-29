Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACBI. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

