Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Get Asure Software alerts:

ASUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

ASUR opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Asure Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.