Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,398.20 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,316.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3,207.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

