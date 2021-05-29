Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

NYSE:OMI opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

