Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 443.2% in May

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 443.2% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $33.22 on Friday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

