Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 408.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Polymetal International stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.29. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUCOY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

