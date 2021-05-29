Mothercare (LON:MTC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MTC opened at GBX 16.40 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. Mothercare has a 1-year low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £92.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.89.

Get Mothercare alerts:

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.