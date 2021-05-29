Mothercare (LON:MTC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
MTC opened at GBX 16.40 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. Mothercare has a 1-year low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £92.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.89.
About Mothercare
