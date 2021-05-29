Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Increased to GBX 525 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 434.17 ($5.67).

PETS opened at GBX 449 ($5.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.62. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,359.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 642.25.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

