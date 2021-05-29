LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 98.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LondonMetric Property has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at £234.80 ($306.77) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 225.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a market cap of £213.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,279.61.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

