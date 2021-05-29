Gateley (LON:GTLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of £234.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

