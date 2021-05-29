Helical (LON:HLCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

LON HLCL opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £531.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 428.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.08. Helical has a 52-week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 454.50 ($5.94).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

