$285.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report sales of $285.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the lowest is $284.99 million. Ichor reported sales of $221.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICHR opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

