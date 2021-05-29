Zacks: Analysts Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report sales of $111.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.48 million. IBEX reported sales of $100.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $486.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.76 million and a P/E ratio of -57.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

