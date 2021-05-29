Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KBH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after buying an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $21,919,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,826,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

