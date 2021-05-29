FY2022 EPS Estimates for Topcon Co. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Topcon in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TOPCF stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Topcon has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

