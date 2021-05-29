Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,283.60 ($16.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,331.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,337.56. The company has a market cap of £100.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

