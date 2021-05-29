Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.06.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Boston Properties stock opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

