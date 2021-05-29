Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

TXP opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.79.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

