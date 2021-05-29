Softcat’s (SCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,593.40 ($20.82).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,829 ($23.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,861.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,545.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

